Treasure Coast Hospice celebrates Great Place to Work Certification

Posted Monday, July 8, 2024 7:03 pm

STUART — For the fifth consecutive year, Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have recognized Treasure Coast Hospice with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process involved surveying 100% of employees from across the organization and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year is an incredible honor,” said Treasure Coast Hospice President and CEO Jackie Kendrick, CHPCA. “This achievement is a testament to our team’s commitment to our mission, our patients and families, and each other, and it underscores the importance Treasure Coast Hospice places on fostering a supportive and collaborative environment for our staff.”

The recognition marks the fifth year in a row that Treasure Coast Hospice has been certified as a Great Place to Work. This year, 92% of staff members responding to the survey said that it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

According to the 2024 survey results, 98% of employees said they “feel welcomed” upon joining the team and 96% responded that their “work has special meaning.” Other reasons Treasure Coast Hospice was chosen as a top place to work were because staff rate the service delivered as excellent, are proud to tell others where they work and feel good about the ways the organization contributes to the community.

“We applaud Treasure Coast Hospice for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work’s senior care partner Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”