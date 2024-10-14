United Way seeks donations and volunteers

Posted Monday, October 14, 2024 2:58 pm

FORT MYERS – As the clean-up and recovery from Hurricane Milton moves forward in earnest over the next several days and weeks, United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is working to ensure all those in need of assistance are supported. Financial donations and volunteers are needed to support the region’s recovery.

United Way’s 211 helpline is still operating 24 hours a day, providing free information and referral services to anyone in Southwest Florida in the wake of the storm. Community Resource Specialists provide real-time information and support. Just dial 211 or 239-433-3900.

United Way’s staff has been reaching out to partner agencies to assess where the most aid is needed. Some of the most affected neighborhoods include Cabana City and Lake Fairways in North Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Shores, Villas, Pine Island, Sanibel Island, and Captiva Island.

Working with over 90 Partner Agencies to ensure the community has its immediate needs met, United Way is looking for volunteers to help distribute meals, assist with home clean up, debris removal, and more. Volunteers can view available opportunities and register at Volunteer.UnitedWayLee.org.

United Way, along with the Collaboratory, has relaunched the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund. This easy-to-use portal for monetary donations is active at UnitedWayLee.org/donate. Donors can select “Disaster Relief” to contribute to the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund. When you give to the SWFL Relief Emergency Relief Fund, you directly support the survivors of Hurricane Milton. 100% of the funds will support people affected by Hurricane Milton.

Funds will be allocated to meet immediate needs, including food, clothing, and other related items. Resources will also help individuals facing financial hardship due to lost wages from business closures, ensuring they can cover essential expenses during recovery.

“This storm, including tremendous tornado damage in many neighborhoods, and combined with existing damage from Hurricane Helene, has caused serious issues and negatively affected thousands of people,” said United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades CEO, Jeannine Joy.” “We know there are significant needs in the community and along with our Partner Agencies we are going to support those needs in any way we can.”

For more information on how you can support United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades, please call 239-433-2000 or visit UnitedWayLee.org.