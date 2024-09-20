USACE happy with current Lake O level

Posted Friday, September 20, 2024 4:46 pm

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is watching a tropical depression in the Atlantic, but “very happy with where the lake level is,” according to Major Cory Bell, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District. “We’re going to remain positive and hopeful,” he told reporters on the Sept. 20 media call.

Lake Okeechobee was 15.07 feet above sea level on Sept. 20, about 3 inches higher than the previous week and about 12 inches higher than one month ago.

Inflows to the lake average 6,700 cubic feet per second (cfs) Bell said. The only water leaving the lake in recent weeks has been through evapotranspiration (a combination of evaporation and plant transpiration.)

Heavy rainfall south of the lake has taken up all the capacity in stormwater treatment areas (STAs) and water conservation areas (WCAs) south of Lake O. The rainfall has also meant no lake water has been needed for water supply for farms or urban areas. WCA-2A is more than one foot above schedule.

Bell said releases from WCA-3A under the Tamiami Trail are averaging 2,300 cfs.

“We need some drier conditions so we can more water around in the WCAs so we can move water across the trail,” he added.

East of Lake Okeechobee, the C-44 reservoir is at 9.6 feet. USACE is not releasing water from the C-44 reservoir into the C-44 canal for release through the St. Lucie Lock because local basin runoff in that basin is already heavy.

According to the Sept. 19 SFWMD report by Chief District Engineer John Mitnik, the St. Lucie Estuary was receiving a lot of freshwater flow from the local basin runoff with no flow from Lake O. The 7-day average salinity in the middle estuary was within the lower stressed range for adult eastern oysters.

Bell said while USACE has set the maximum level of C-44 reservoir at 10 feet, it is not a flood risk if the level goes higher. He said the above ground reservoir was originally designed to hold water up to 15 feet. In the initial testing, “as we were bringing it up to 15 feet, we noticed seepage,” he said. “It’s a maintenance issue for mowers.”

While USACE scientists and engineers work on a solution to fix the seepage concerns, they set the maximum level at 10 feet.

However, Bell said USACE won’t automatically pump water out of the reservoir if direct rainfall raises it over 10 feet.

“The public doesn’t have to be concerned if we hit 10.1 feet,” he said. “There are no concerns from a public safety standpoint.”

Bell said when they release water from the C-44 reservoir into the STA and then out the St. Lucie Lock, they try to mimic nature and the environment. He said they try not to drive the salinity too low, but also time releases with the tidal basin. As the tides change, it can pull the freshwater out. “We’re looking to make beneficial releases we are able to with a good flow range,” he explained.