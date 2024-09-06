USACE hosts public meeting on the Central Everglades Planning Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, will host a virtual informational meeting Sept. 26,,,
JACKSONVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, will host a virtual informational meeting Sept. 26 to address comments from stakeholders and the public regarding USACE and South Florida Water Management District’s (SFWMD) development of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP), Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA), A-2 Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) Operational Plan.
CEPP Virtual Informational Meeting
Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon
https://usace1.webex.com/meet/nicolette.c.iatropoulos
+1-669-234-1177 US Toll
+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free
Access Code: 2819 739 1511
USACE and our partners at the SFWMD will provide responses to public comments made in evaluating operational alternatives for CEPP, EAA, A-2 STA.
The A-2 STA is under construction by the SFWMD. USACE evaluated operational alternatives and selected a preference to facilitate SFWMD’s operation of the STA upon construction completion. CEPP focuses restoration on more natural flows into and through the central and southern Everglades by increasing storage and treatment south of Lake Okeechobee, improving conveyance to the Central Everglades and removing barriers to flow to Everglades National Park.
The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan outlines the projects for returning the lifeblood of the Everglades – water – to its historic quantity, quality, timing, and distribution. The overarching objective of the plan is the restoration, preservation, and protection of the south Florida ecosystem while providing for other water-related needs of the region, including water supply and flood protection.
For more information on CEPP, visit www.saj.usace.army.mil/CEPP