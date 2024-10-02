Voter registration deadline for November General Election

On Oct. 1, Secretary of State Cord Byrd reminded Florida voters of the Oct. 7, 2024...
TALLAHASSEE — On Oct. 1, Secretary of State Cord Byrd reminded Florida voters of the Oct. 7, 2024, voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election. Floridians can check their voter registration status or register to vote at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.
“The November 5, 2024, General Election is fast approaching. In order to vote in Florida, you must be U.S. citizen and a registered voter. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, is the deadline to register to vote or to update your information in order vote in the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election.” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “I want to make sure that all Floridians who are eligible to register to vote take the opportunity to do so before book closing on Oct. 7, 2024.”
Floridians can conveniently check their voter registration status or submit a registration application 24/7 at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. If already registered, Floridians are encouraged to make any needed changes such as address change or signature update as soon as possible to avoid any issues before voting. You can find additional information on our webpage about voter registration in Florida.
For more information, please visit the Division of Elections’ website at DOS.FL.gov/elections.