Where do we draw the line on flag usage?

Posted Wednesday, June 26, 2024 2:37 pm

Where do we draw the line on the flag and its usage? It's heavily used in advertising, clothing decor, and even those challenge coin boards most of us vets have.

Most of us have read the U.S. flag code several times. I believe you, and most people are doing it without realizing it and not with ill intentions. I have shirts and hats with the flag designs on them myself.

It's something we really don't realize, just like the veteran who painted it on the parking spot. And to answer a couple of questions, yes, the vet is a combat vet.

And there was a comment about taxpayer money. The paint and stencils to do this were donated, and this was done almost a year and a half ago. This vet was in jail more than likely due to some ptsd-related issues that I know that some of you are bashing, but dealing with the same, I can completely relate to.

Honestly, think about it this way. If spending a few hours painting gave him some sort of restored pride without any ill intentions, is it worth that? If he walked out of that jail with a little bit of pride restored and that led him to better himself and get help, isn't that worth it?

The flag has been a sign of hope for many.

So, what is next? Do we run down people flying the flag on their truck or boat at high speeds for it to shred?

Do we go door to door to make sure the flag is lit at night if it's flown at night?

Do we chastise those who wear it as clothing or for some sort of advertisement?

The list can go on and on. Do we pick and choose what section of the code we follow?

Do we pick and choose what parts of the Constitution we choose to defend?

Even if we don't agree with what they say or represent, how can we crucify someone for doing something when we are all guilty of the same?

Painted flag controversy