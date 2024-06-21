WM to deliver carts for trash and yard waste

Posted Friday, June 21, 2024 2:27 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- In July, Waste Management (WM) will deliver trash carts to Okeechobee County residents for use with their new automated trucks. The new trucks will allow trash to be picked up while the WM workers remain in the vehicle.

Post cards annoucing the change were in the mail in June.

Each resident will receive a 96-gallon green trash cart for household waste and a 96-gallon gray cart for yard waste. A brochure will be delivered with the carts explaning the new procedures for waste collection.

According to a WM representative, Okeechobee County residents who would prefer to have two green trash carts will be able to exchange their gray cart for a green cart at the Okeechobee County Public Works Department, 804 N.W. Second Street, starting in August. The deadline to make a cart exchange will be Sept. 27.

Customers who want to keep the gray cart for yard waste but want an additional green cart for household waste will be able to purchase an extra green cart for $85 after July 31. This is a one-time fee. There will be no additional cost for collection of the extra cart.

Once the new system is in place, all household waste must be in the green carts. WM will not pick up bags or waste in other containers.

WM will collect up to 4 cubic yards of large, loose yard waste (such as tree branches) each week.