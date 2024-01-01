Featured Story

LaBelle continues revising fence ordinance

Police/Fire

North Industrial Loop cleared

Testing continues Thursday, June 21, at 310 North Industrial Loop. Detectives with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office...

CPD arrests two men on alleged drug charges

During the initial warrant service, officers discovered a male in a locked shed...

First responders sickened when responding to Industrial Loop incident

On Wednesday (June 19) morning  at approximately  9:21 a.m. , Hendry County Deputies responded to the area of  310 N. Industrial Loop   ...

Community News

Enjoy the summer on SFWMD’s lands

Did you know the South Florida Water Management District offers many ways for you to explore the natural beauty...

County plans for impact fee workshop, public hearings

Hendry County has formally adopted a developer impact fee study by resolution in a 5-0 ...

Humane Society seeks forever homes for pets

The Caloosa Humane Society has a mix of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of loving families!

Agriculture
An orange teeming with antioxidants and other health benefits may be a shot in the arm...
Florida Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) has created a new award to honor homeowners who install...
Sweaty cows may not sound like the most exciting company, but in a warming world, researchers can’t get...

Business Corner
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades President and CEO Jeannine Joy has been named ...
The last few days of heavy rain has caused major flooding in southwest Florida.
The Scam Survival Toolkit connects people with the information they need to restore...

On June 26, the Junior Achievement of Florida Foundation announced that it received a $70,000 grant from State Farm.

During the summer break, children and parents alike look forward to enjoying a much-needed..
Sydney Battams was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for spring semester 2023.
Wildlife & Environment
A well-deserved vacation from instruction and exams doesn’t have to come with the summer slide...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is sharing the annual reminder that...
The Lionfish Challenge is a free summer-long lionfish tournament open to recreational...
Every fifteen minutes, 365 days a year, University of Florida scientists can see how and where...

Government

Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except...

No one knows how Horatio Leon, Jr., fell off a Chicago sidewalk into Lake Michigan in 2018, ...
In a state known for year-round water activities, it seems ironic that Florida leads the ...

Schools

Although it’s important for students to step away from the daily grind, research continues...

Taylor Martin, of Fort Denaud, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2024 Honor Roll list.
Sadie Gaskins, a senior studying molecular and cellular biology, is among more than 1,300...

Sports
LaBelle High School athletes wrap-up successful year
LaBelle Cowgirls earn a spot in the final four
LES teachers receive gifts from PTO

Health

Aging America: Tips for reducing Alzheimer’s risk and improving brain health

As more Baby Boomers approach or exceed age 65, they are at increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease...

TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers due to flooding

The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in 12 Florida counties may receive...

Free HIV Testing offered June 27 in LaBelle

The Department of Health in LaBelle, 1140 Pratt Blvd., will provided free and confidential HIV testing

Entertainment

Hendry and Glades County residents can apply for wildlife expedition

This expedition aims to unite Corridor-connected communities and offers a unique...

Fort Myers Brewing Company sizzles this summer with the annual SummerFest

Fort Myers Brewing Company is excited to announce its annual SummerFest from June 20-23, 2024.

Firehouse Community Theatre announces shows and youth auditions

Firehouse Community Theatre Inc., 241 N. Bridge St., invites you to attend "It Happened on Route 66"...

Traffic & Road Work

Opinion
What does it mean to become a follower of Jesus? Some ask lots of questions like…
AMAC Certified Social Security Advisor answers questions about Social Security.
How do we bring more people into the knowledge of Jesus? Jesus modeled just that for us. He had compassion for everyone. He loved the unlovable. He was what a good friend should be. People are …

Nation & World
Baptism highlights second day of convention at Hertz Arena

Thousands will look on as Caleb joins other congregants who will also be fully immersed in the baptismal pool...

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

State News
K'Jan Mason, a student of Hendry County Adult Learning participating in the welding program checks the torch prior to a welding project on Thursday, March 14 ,2024. The program helps adults gain the necessary experience to receive certification and immediately enter the local workforce after completion in Clewiston, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

A new airport could spark the economy in a rural part of Florida. Will the workforce be ready?

A rural Florida county is hoping a new $300 million airport will transform its economy and create more than 1,400 new, high-skilled jobs.

Smart & Safe Florida announces statewide Veterans Coalition

On Tuesday, April 23, the Smart & Safe Florida campaign launched its “Vets Vote #YesOn3” statewide Veterans Coalition...
The FWC Division of Law Enforcement received their Excelsior Recognition plaque at the Feb. 19-23, Florida Police Accreditation Conference. Pictured left to right: Sheriff Billy Woods of Marion County, Capt. Dana Russell, Col. Brian Smith, Accreditation Manager Elizabeth Kamerick, Lt. Richard Doricchi and Stacy Lehman, Executive Director of the Florida Accreditation Office.

FWC Division of Law Enforcement achieves highest level of accreditation

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement...

