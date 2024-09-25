AAA offers safety and insurance tips to help residents prepare for Helene

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 10:19 am

TAMPA — As Tropical Storm Helene churns toward Florida, insurance experts at AAA – The Auto Club Group are providing important advice to help residents prepare their families and property.

“Now is the time to gather supplies, fortify your home and document your belongings,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, President of AAA’s Florida-based insurance providers. “It’s also important to collect your insurance policy information and phone numbers for your agent and provider, so you’ll know who to contact in the event you need to file a claim.”

AAA provides the following insurance advice:

• Review your home insurance policies. Contact your provider to ensure you have adequate coverage for any damages. If you do not have flood insurance, it’s too late to get a new policy for this storm.

• Check your auto insurance policy to ensure you have “comprehensive” coverage. This helps with vehicle damage like flooding or if a tree falls on it.

• Store important documents in a portable waterproof container. Documents could include insurance policy information, birth certificates, social security cards, and more.

• Take Inventory. Document your belongings by walking through your home with a video camera or smart phone. Keep a record of large purchases including the cost of the item, purchase date, and model and serial numbers.

• Strengthen your home. Trim trees near your house. Ensure you have materials to make sandbags and board up windows, if necessary. Bring in loose items like patio furniture, bikes and children’s toys – which could all turn into dangerous projectiles in strong winds.

• Be proactive. Protect your vehicle from flood waters. If you are in an area that is prone to flooding, consider parking your vehicle at a garage, friend’s house, or lower risk area for the duration of the storm.

Safety Tips for Drivers

“AAA urges drivers to follow the advice of local officials and stay off the road if conditions are unsafe,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s also important to be patient and courteous of others on the road. Tensions are likely to be high with an approaching storm, but getting in a crash or other conflict would make matters worse.”

Tips for Evacuees

• Leave early so you are not in a rush

• Avoid distractions while driving

• Slow down

Driving in the Rain

Try to avoid driving while the storm passes through. If you must be on the road, follow these safety tips:

• Turn your headlights on so you can see and be seen by other drivers.

• Slow down. Even new tires can lose contact with the roadway at speeds as low as 35 mph.

• Increase your following distance. Wet roads require more time to slow down and stop.

• Do not use cruise control. The chance of losing control of the vehicle increases when used on wet roads.

• Avoid hydroplaning by driving in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you and letting off the accelerator when approaching puddles. Also avoid hard braking or sharp turns.

• Never drive through standing water. It may be deeper than you think and concealing potholes, sharp objects, or other hazards that could damage your vehicle.

When Visibility is Low

• Do not drive with your hazard lights on. Hazard lights are meant to represent a disabled vehicle. Using them while driving could confuse other motorists.

• Get off the road. When driving on city streets, pull into a safe place like a gas station or grocery store parking lot until conditions improve.

• Take the nearest exit. When driving on the interstate, don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

If Your Vehicle Stalls in Rising Waters

• Do not attempt to restart the vehicle. This could cause further damage to the engine and components.

• Escape the vehicle immediately and move to higher ground or a safe location.

If Rising Water Surrounds your Parked Vehicle

• Assess the damage. The severity of the damage will depend on how high the water got. If the water stayed below your doors, your car likely didn’t sustain much damage.

• If water DID rise above the bottom of your doors:

• Do not attempt to restart the vehicle. Doing so could allow water to get inside your engine, causing irreversible damage.

• Do not open the door until the water level is beneath the door jam.

• If water entered the vehicle interior, use a wet vac to remove it.

Prepare your Vehicle for Severe Weather

Knowing how to drive in severe weather is equally as important as ensuring your vehicle can perform in adverse conditions. AAA encourages drivers to see if the following items are in proper working order:

Windshield Wipers

Replace windshield wipers that leave streaks or don’t clear the glass in a single swipe. Do not forget the wiper on your rear window if you have one. The life of a rubber insert is typically six to twelve months.

Lights

Make sure all headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals are properly functioning to be sure other drivers will see you during downpours.

Tires

Tire tread and inflation levels are imperative to maintaining good traction on the road. Check the tire pressures (including the spare) at least once a month when the tires are cold. Always follow the inflation pressure recommendations in your owner’s manual, or those on the driver’s door jamb.

Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a list of certified mechanics in your area to ensure your vehicle is ready for the road.