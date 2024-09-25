DOH-Glades offices close in response to severe weather impacts
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/25/24
All Florida Department of Health in Glades County (DOH-Glades) offices will be closed on Thursday, September 26...
I am anchor
DOH-Glades offices close in response to severe weather impacts
Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
GLADES COUNTY — All Florida Department of Health in Glades County (DOH-Glades) offices will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in response to severe weather impacts.
The health department offices in Moore Haven will remain closed until further notice.
Additional Resources
The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida. SAIL hotline: 800-342-3557