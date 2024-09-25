SFWMD-managed lands will temporarily close tonight in preparation for hurricane helene

The SFWMD will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed lands today, Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m.
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed lands today, Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. in preparation for Hurricane Helene.
All SFWMD-managed lands are expected to re-open at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2024.
