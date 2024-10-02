Agri-Civic Center October events

The Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710 E., brings you the following events...
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710 E., brings you the following events in the month of October:
Trash Classics Car Show
Oct. 4 & 5
Two-day car show featuring unique competitions, vendors, great food, and performances LACS, Struggle Jennings, and many more! Get your tickets and times at trashtheclassics.com
Treasure Coast Food Bank
Oct. 18
Food distribution 8 to 10 a.m. or until food runs out. Please use S.R. 710 entrance.
NBHA Barrel Race
Oct. 19 & 20
Barrel races from districts 3, 4 and 5 will compete in one of the largest barrel races held in the state. No charge for public to attend and a concession stand will be open. Open starts at noon.
Farm Bureau member dinner
Oct. 24
Okeechobee Farm Bureau will be having their annual dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Contact the Okeechobee Farm Bureau for more information.
Halloween Extravaganza
Oct. 31
Free to the public and open from 6 to 9 p.m.