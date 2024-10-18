Seminole Star will perform at the ECity MusicFest

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/18/24

Fresh from appearing off-Broadway, Aubee Billie will sing at the Music Festival in Everglades City on Saturday, November 2.

Fresh from appearing off-Broadway, Aubee Billie will sing at the Music Festival in Everglades City on Saturday, November 2 beginning at 2 p.m., at the Rod & Gun Club located at 200 W Broadway. The young daughter of former Seminole Chief James Billie was in the cast of the play “Distant Thunder” which closes at the New York venue at the end of October.

The former Jr. Miss Florida Seminole will appear during the afternoon at the Rod & Gun Club with backing from Raiford Starke, one of many talented musicians donating their time and talent to help restore the Bank of Everglades Building which is almost 100 years old.

The event is hosted by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to the unique history of the area. Besides great entertainment, there will be auctions and raffles.

For info and tickets see www.ESHP.org or phone 239-719-0020.

