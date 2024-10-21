Nov. brings Celestial Spectacles and Exciting Events to the Treasure Coast

Posted Monday, October 21, 2024 12:39 pm

FORT PIERCE — As autumn settles in, the night skies above Florida’s Treasure Coast promise a dazzling array of celestial events throughout November 2024. Astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike are in for a treat with several noteworthy phenomena visible to the naked eye and exciting events at the Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College (IRSC).

Celestial Highlights

• Cross Quarter Day - the midpoint of autumn (Nov. 1): The quarter days in our calendar mark the beginning of each season. In 2024, those dates are March 19 for spring, June 20 for summer, Sept. 22 for autumn, and Dec. 21 for winter. The cross-quarter days divide each of these seasons in half. Feb. 2, which is winter’s midpoint, was called Imbolc by the ancient Celts. In old calendars it was called Candlemas. Not too long ago, it also picked up the name Groundhog’s Day. May 1 is the midpoint for spring and was called Bealtane. Aug. 1, the middle of summer, was called Lunasadh or Lammas. Nov. 1, is All Saints Day in the Church calendar, and also Samhain, the beginning of the ancient Druid year. Samhain is a late harvest occasion, when the last of the crops are brought in.

• The Moon and Venus Together (Nov. 4): Once a month, the moon makes a complete circuit of the sky, passing various stars and planets as it continues in its revolution of the Earth. On Nov. 4, you will be able to see it right alongside of the planet Venus as sunset gives way to early evening. Venus is quite bright, appearing as a brilliant star-like object low near the western horizon. Both will be in conjunction within the borders of the constellation Ophiuchus the Serpent Bearer – a pretty sight – weather permitting of course! Be sure to watch for this event in the evening twilight, as the earth’s rotation will carry both the moon and Venus below the western horizon an hour or two after sunset.

• The Moon and Saturn Together (Nov. 10): Tonight, it’s Saturn’s turn to shine beside the moon. Saturn is not anywhere near as bright as Venus, and the moon will be approaching full, so this will be a little bit harder to see. But, you should be able to find it as a yellow-tinged “star” right next to the moon tonight in the constellation Aquarius, weather permitting. Look toward the south in mid-evening.

• Full Moon (Nov. 15): November’s full moon is called the Dark Moon by the Celts, which recognizes the lengthening of the night as winter approaches. The Creek Indians call this the Moon When the Water is Black with Leaves, as in northern lands when leaves would drop from the trees and darken ponds and rivers. The Mandan Hidatsa people must have lived farther north, as this was their Moon When Rivers Freeze. It’s the Frost Moon for the Seminole people, and to the Tewa Pueblo this is the Moon When All is Gathered In - the late harvesting moon. It’s the Cherokee Trading Moon, and the Choctaw Sassafras Moon. But the Seneca Indians of western New York would call this the Beaver moon, in honor of Nöganyá’göh the beaver who, with the help of the fly Oshë’da’, drove off the always thirsty Oyëtani’ the moose, thus saving the drinking water for the other animals.

• Leonid Meteor Shower (Nov. 15 - 19): This annual meteor shower, originating from the constellation Leo the Lion, is expected to peak on the night of Nov. 17. This is usually a pretty good shower, but the bright light of the moon, just past full, will keep us from seeing the fainter meteors. The best views will be in the evening hours before the moon comes up. Protect yourself against mosquitoes, dress warmly, take along a lounge chair for comfort, find a clear, dark sky and face east, looking up toward the zenith. You should be able to see a few meteors each hour, but there can be stretches of up to a half an hour, when nothing happens. So, sit back and enjoy the starry night sky.

• The Moon and Jupiter Together (Nov. 17): Whenever the moon appears alongside another celestial object such as the sun, a star or a planet, it is called a conjunction. The moon was a thin new crescent in the western sky at sunset at the beginning of the month of November, then waxed toward new gibbous (that egg-shaped moon phase that is almost full) in the east, and has now gone into its waning phases, appearing as an old gibbous moon above the planet Jupiter in the constellation Taurus the Bull, which rises out of the east in mid evening.

• The Moon and Mars (Nov. 20): Three days after being in conjunction with Jupiter, the moon will have drifted farther east and will be nearby the planet Mars. In a few months our planet will pass Mars, which will bring us closer to it, resulting in it getting a bit brighter as the weeks go by. Right now, it appears as a middling-bright, red-tinged star-like object in the constellation Cancer the Crab. The red planet and the moon will rise out of the east very late in the evening, with the old gibbous moon waning toward half. As the night wears on, both these objects will slowly drift westward, thanks to Earth’s rotation, and appear above the western horizon toward dawn.

• Occultation of Spica by the Moon (November 27): Sometimes the moon as it orbits the Earth can actually block our view of a star or a planet. This morning, it will block or occult (meaning “to hide”) a bright star called Spica in the constellation Virgo the Maiden. This happens an hour or so before dawn. Look toward the southeast horizon starting around 5:30 a.m. You’ll find the old crescent moon immediately to the west of the moon. Over the next 20 minutes, you can see the moon slowly roll in front of Spica, blocking it from view at 5:51 a.m. EST. A little after 6:40 a.m., Spica will reappear on the west side of the moon.

• November Constellations: The evening skies of mid-autumn feature some new arrivals on the scene, as well as a few constellations left over from our summer nights. Low in the west are three bright stars that form the Summer Triangle. The brightest of the stars is nearest the west horizon – Vega, in the constellation Lyra the Harp. The bright star to the south is Altair, in Aquila the Eagle. And the third star, closest to the top of the sky, is Deneb, the tail of the constellation Cygnus the Swan, which is more popularly called the Northern Cross. High overhead are four stars which form the Great Square of the constellation Pegasus the Flying Horse. High in the northeast, five stars outline the shape of a letter W – that’s Cassiopeia the Queen. Finally, the well-known wintertime constellation, Orion the Hunter, appears in the east in late evening. You will know him by those three bright stars close together in a line that for the Hunter’s belt.

Hallstrom Planetarium Events

The Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College (IRSC) is proud to offer a series of special events this November:

• “Phantom of the Universe” Show (Running Nov. 15 – 16, 2024 (Friday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.): This captivating exploration of dark matter is narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Tilda Swinton, offering audiences a glimpse into the mysterious “ghosts” of outer space. Tickets are $7.

KID SPACE: Space Shapes and Other Cool Astronomy Stuff (Nov. 16, 2024, 11 a.m.): This program for children ages 4-12 explores questions like “Is the moon round like a pancake, or like a ball?” and “How far out does space go?” Tickets are $7 per person.

Wednesday Workshop: All About Telescopes (Nov. 6, 2024, 7:30 p.m.): How do telescopes work? How can I operate a telescope while stargazing? What’s a good telescope to buy? This two-hour instructional workshop, geared toward adults, is available to older students and the public. Tickets are $25, and registration is required.

“November is a great month for skygazing on the Treasure Coast,” says Jon Bell, Director of the Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College. “Nights are longer now, giving families a chance to go outside and share the stars long before bedtime.





Bell offers a few basic guidelines for viewing the heavens, “Make sure that you have a safe and secure location for viewing, without too many bright lights to spoil the view. Dress for the weather but also protect against bugs. Take along a lounge chair that lets you lean all the way back while looking up. Bring along refreshments and snacks and enjoy the beauty of the night sky!”

Check the Hallstrom Planetarium’s schedule for up-to-date information on viewing events and tips for best experiencing these celestial wonders. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact:

Hallstrom Planetarium at IRSC

Phone: 772-462-4750 or toll-free at 1-800-220-9915

Email: jbell@irsc.edu

Website: www.irsc.edu/community/planetarium

Tickets can also be purchased at the IRSC Box Office, located in the McAlpin Fine Arts Center, at 3209 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hallstrom Planetarium is located in the Brinkley Science Center (Building N) on the Fort Pierce campus at 3209 Virginia Avenue Fort in Pierce.