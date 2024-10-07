Clewiston Museum reschedules Fancy Pantsy 40th Anniversary Grand Reopening Arty Party

By Leigh Woodham
Clewiston Museum
Posted 10/7/24

Due to Hurricane Milton, Clewiston Museum is rescheduling the Fancy Pantsy 40th Anniversary Grand Reopening Arty Party to Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 pm.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Clewiston Museum reschedules Fancy Pantsy 40th Anniversary Grand Reopening Arty Party

Posted
By Leigh Woodham
Clewiston Museum

Due to Hurricane Milton, Clewiston Museum is rescheduling the Fancy Pantsy 40th Anniversary Grand Reopening Arty Party to Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 pm. If you already have tickets, they will be honored on the 24th. If you don’t already have tickets, you still have time to purchase them. You can get them at the museum or on the museum’s website – www.theclewistonmuseum.org. They will also be available at the door.

Come and see the legendary Highwaymen painter Al Black as he creates a painting during the event, which will then be offered for sale via auction. We will also have a representative from the Highwaymen gallery in Lakeland, who will come with a sampling of Highwaymen paintings. Some will be available for purchase!

In addition, the art show will feature work of about 15 artists from the Lake Okeechobee area. Some will be exhibited and some will be pieces for purchase.

There will be a small silent auction featuring artwork donated by our local artists and a special raffle for a beautiful handmade piece by Glen Pridgen.

To top it all off, you’ll get to see the beautiful new Clewiston Museum located at 109 Central Ave.

clewiston museum, fancy pantsy, anniversary, grand reopening, arty party

Comments

Other items that may interest you

MOFAC and Wildstein Center Gallery open for the season …

Fright Nights looks to terrify those willing to brave …

Celebrate Peter Raulerson Day

Clewiston Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

x