Alzheimer's Association offers virtual caregiver support and education meetings

The Alzheimer's Association offer's the following virtual via Zoom caregiving meetings:
The Alzheimer's Association offer's the following virtual via Zoom caregiving meetings:
Title: The Empowered Caregiver: Building Foundations of Caregiving.
Date: October 2, 2024
Time: 10 - 11 a.m.
Description:
Understanding the key aspects of caregiving can help to ensure the delivery of person-centered care while managing your own emotional and physical well being. Learn how dementia changes relationships over time, the benefit of person-centered care approaches, how to create a supportive care team and steps to identify and manage caregiver stress.
To register online, use ZOOM link below:
https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_83Um8buCQpeUde3_APWINw
Title: The Intersection of IDD and Alzheimer's - Behavior Symptom Management.
Date: 10.8.24
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Description:
Join Abbey Such with The Arc of Jacksonville as she discusses ways to manage dementia related behaviors in people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and dementia.
Title: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's.
Date: Oct. 8, 2024
Time: noon - 1 p.m.
Description:
Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
• Learn how to approach someone about memory concerns
• The importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis
• Possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process
• Alzheimer's Association resources
Registration:
Call the Alzheimer Association's 24X7 Help Desk at 800-272-3900.