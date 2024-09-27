Alzheimer's Association offers virtual caregiver support and education meetings

Posted Friday, September 27, 2024 3:30 pm

The Alzheimer's Association offer's the following virtual via Zoom caregiving meetings:

Title: The Empowered Caregiver: Building Foundations of Caregiving.

Date: October 2, 2024

Time: 10 - 11 a.m.



Description:



Understanding the key aspects of caregiving can help to ensure the delivery of person-centered care while managing your own emotional and physical well being. Learn how dementia changes relationships over time, the benefit of person-centered care approaches, how to create a supportive care team and steps to identify and manage caregiver stress.



To register online, use ZOOM link below:



https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_83Um8buCQpeUde3_APWINw



Title: The Intersection of IDD and Alzheimer's - Behavior Symptom Management.

Date: 10.8.24

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM



Description:



Join Abbey Such with The Arc of Jacksonville as she discusses ways to manage dementia related behaviors in people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and dementia.



Registration:To register online, use link below:

Title: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's.

Date: Oct. 8, 2024

Time: noon - 1 p.m.



Description:



Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

• Learn how to approach someone about memory concerns

• The importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis

• Possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process

• Alzheimer's Association resources



Registration:





To register online, use link below:Description:Join us for "Communicating Effectively", an education program by the Alzheimer’s Association covering topics like dementia’s effect on communication, using a person-centered communication approach and tips for communicating well with others. This program is part of the Empowered Caregiver education series that teaches caregivers how to navigate the responsibilities of caring for someone living with dementia.Registration:To register online, use link below:OR

Call the Alzheimer Association's 24X7 Help Desk at 800-272-3900.