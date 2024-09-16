HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital recognized as one of 350 cleanest hospitals in the U.S.

Posted Monday, September 16, 2024 9:15 am

OKEECHOBEE — HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital is proud to announce its inclusion in Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of the 350 Cleanest Hospitals in the United States. This prestigious recognition was based on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) 5-star rating for cleanliness. Becker’s compiled the list using data from patient surveys conducted between October 2022 and September 2023, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to providing a clean and safe environment.

This recognition coincides with National Environmental Services Week, a time to celebrate and honor the essential role of Environmental Services (EVS) professionals in healthcare. HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to our dedicated EVS team members. Their excellence in maintaining high standards of cleanliness is noticed not only by staff but by visitors and patients as well.

“The work of our EVS team is foundational to the success of our hospital,” said Brian Melear, CEO of HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital. “They not only support our staff by keeping their workspaces clean, but they also play a significant role in infection prevention and control for our patients. Their efforts ensure that our facility is both clean and safe, which is essential to deliver, quality, patient-centered care.”

As an integral part of the hospital team, EVS technicians help maintain the highest standards of cleanliness, contributing directly to a better healthcare experience for everyone who enters the hospital.

For more information on this recognition or to learn more about HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital, please visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com.