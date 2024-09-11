Posted Wednesday, September 11, 2024 4:57 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- The Okeechobee Blood Roundup volunteers will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9:30 a.m., in Room 21 at the First Methodist Church at NW Second St and second Ave.

This is the first Planning Session for the 19th Annual Okeechobee Blood Roundup. Over the preceding 18 years, The Okeechobee Blood Roundup has drawn/accepted enough units of blood to save the lives of 19,257 people. Maybe you or your family has benefited from Okeechobee Blood-Donor generosity.

There is NO substitute for blood. Blood cannot be manufactured; blood cannot be duplicated; blood is unique to each individual. When needed "in the event of an emergency, blood has to be "on the shelf."

For those who have never donated blood, we urge you to come, donate and experience the joy of knowing that YOUR blood donation can save as many as three lives. There is no upper age limit to donate blood; and a huge benefit of donating means that you get a full health checkup at the same time as well you will learn your Blood Type.

Especially valuable to male donors, is the knowledge that "if a man donates blood as many as three times a year, He Cuts His news submissionRisk of Heart Attack by 60%."

For more information and an opportunity to join the Okeechobee Blood Roundup,attend to the upcoming volunteer's meeting, as they discuss and prepare for the 19th Annual Blood Roundup. For questions and/or more information, please call The Roundup Director, Raye, at 863-467-2557.