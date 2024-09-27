All Florida Department of Health in Hendry County (DOH-Hendry) offices will reopen at 8:00 a.m. with regular operation hours on Friday, September 27...
I am anchor
DOH-Hendry offices reopen after severe weather
Posted
Special to Hendry County News
Hendry County, Fla. — All Florida Department of Health in Hendry County (DOH-Hendry) offices will reopen at 8:00 a.m. with regular operation hours on Friday, September 27, 2024. (The health departments in LaBelle and Clewiston will reopen.)
For more information, please call DOH-Hendry at 863-674-4041.