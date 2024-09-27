DOH-Hendry offices reopen after severe weather

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 9/27/24

All Florida Department of Health in Hendry County (DOH-Hendry) offices will reopen at 8:00 a.m. with regular operation hours on Friday, September 27...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

DOH-Hendry offices reopen after severe weather

Posted
Special to Hendry County News
Hendry County, Fla. — All Florida Department of Health in Hendry County (DOH-Hendry) offices will reopen at 8:00 a.m. with regular operation hours on Friday, September 27, 2024. (The health departments in LaBelle and Clewiston will reopen.)
For more information, please call DOH-Hendry at 863-674-4041.
health department

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Childhood cancer fight also requires support for …

HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital recognized as one of …

Study suggests gut bacteria could unlock prevention of …

Alzheimer's Association offers virtual caregiver …

x