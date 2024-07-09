Antoinette Massimino DeCarlo

Posted Tuesday, July 9, 2024 12:00 am

Antoinette "Grandma Toni", died on July 3, 2024, in St. Augustine, FL at the age of 96. She was a devoted Christian, modeling the love of Christ to all she met. She loved her family unconditionally and centered her life around her faith and family. Toni was born December 18, 1927 in Newark, New Jersey, a first generation Italian-American. She married her lifelong partner, Anthony Angelo Decarlo on July 16, 1949. They went on to have three children, Rose Odom and twins, Judy Howell (Stuart) and Frank DeCarlo (Yvonne) and celebrated 65 years of marriage before Anthony's passing March 2, 2015. Toni spent her life surround­ed by family and friends. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were the joy of her life. She enjoyed sharing her Italian recipes with her family and leaves behind a legacy of gatherings surrounded by love, laughter, and a lot of authentic Italian food. She will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cem­etery on July 10, 2024 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to "Thank You for Your Service", a nonprofit organization that helps with veteran needs in Okeechobee, FL. Checks may be made out to "Thank You for Your Service'' and mailed to P.O. Box 1856 Okeechobee, FL. 34973. Checks may be also left locally at "Brown Cow Sweetery". Another way for donations is by contacting W&W Lumber at 863-763-3173 or by going to the store where an account has been set up to purchase material to build wheel chair ramps, repair floors, and other needs of our veterans. Please ask for Rachelle Edwards.