Carol Lee Shipman

Posted

Carol, 91, of Okeechobee, FL, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Ft. Pierce, FL. Carol was born on December 28, 1932, in Bairdstown, Ohio and was the daughter of Velma (Kistler) and Frank Solarik. She had been a resident of Okeechobee for over thirty years, moving here from Pompano Beach, FL after retiring as an owner of a retail business.
Carol was of the Christian faith and enjoyed working with the Okeechobee Police Dept Citizens On Patrol, baking and taking care of her cats. She loved to be with family and friends whenever they could get together.
Carol is survived by her loving sons; William and Tom Green, and brother Carl. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert and son Max Green Jr.
In keeping with Carol’s wishes, services to celebrate her life will be private for the family. Carol will be laid to rest with her late husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements entrusted to the Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory 3833 SE 18th Terrace, Okeechobee, FL 863-357-7283.

