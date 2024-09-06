Justin Ross Wells, age 33, passed away on September 2, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. Justin was born on November 6, 1990 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Jeannie Rhoden and Ty Wells.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Chad Wells; maternal grandfather, David Miller; paternal grandmother, Nancy Druckenrod; and aunt, Kelle Wells.

Justin is survived by his parents, Jeannie Rhoden and Ty Wells (Victoria); brothers, Jerrimy Wells (Amanda), Caycee Fitzwater (Candace) and Matthew Wells; maternal grandmother, Claudette Miller; paternal grandfather, Mark Druckenrod and a host of aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Justin will be laid to rest in Florida.