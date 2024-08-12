Dolores Smith Vickers

Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Dolores passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024. She was born December 31, 1938 in Okeechobee, Florida. She was a member of the Okeechobee High School Class of 1957. She enjoyed crafts, quilting (especially baby quilts), puzzles, and thrift shopping.
Mrs. Vickers was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vickers; parents, Mildred Rhoden Smith and Albert and Dorothy Smith; grandparents, Ada Smith and John Robert and Olivia King Rhoden; sisters, Dewilda Boney, Marie Hare, Evelyn Conerly, Dora Helen Ishii, Johnnie Johns, and Tomi Grover; and brothers, Milton Rhoden and Herbert Rhoden.
She is survived by her son, Charles C. “Cliff” Vickers; daughters, Mildred “Milly” Vickers Crews (Jay) and Joyce Vickers Thomas (Kevin), all of Okeechobee, Florida; six grandchildren, Chris Vickers (Kathleene), Shannon Vickers Childress (Terry), Emily Crews, Chance Crews, Meaghan Thomas Lei (Cody), and James Trey Thomas (Mary); ten great-grandchildren; and sisters, Phyllis Bebee (Roy), of Homosassa, Florida, Dorothy Ryan (Bob), of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, and Patsi Bayne, of Kissimmee, Florida.
Visitation was held at 10:00 A.M. and service was at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 1, 2024 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery.
All arrangements were entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.