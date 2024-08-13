Elaine A. Jackamore

Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Elaine, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2024. She was a loving daughter of David C. Adams and Eda Starkey Adams, devoted wife to Pearce S. Grove of Virginia, Jim Bradley …
Elaine, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2024.
She was a loving daughter of David C. Adams and Eda Starkey Adams, devoted wife to Pearce S. Grove of Virginia, Jim Bradley (deceased) and Thomas F. Jackamore (deceased); beloved mother of six children: Brenda (Jim) Stenger of Illinois, Darrel Grove of Illinois, Marlene (Rich) Starshak of Illinois, Wayne (Suzanne Mettler) Grove of New York, Kent (Cindy) Grove of Wyoming, and Alan (Jane) Grove of Panama, and 2 stepsons Stephen (Marlene) Jackamore and David (Cori) Jackamore, both of Colorado; cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 20.
She will be most remembered for her infectious smile, putting others before herself, and being kind and gracious to all who came into her life. She was a light in the world that will always shine through her loved ones.
At Elaine’s request, there will be a family-only burial of her ashes at the Ridgelawn Cemetery, Martinsville, IL, where she will be buried beside her husband, Tom.
Full obituary and information about donations to her preferred charities can be accessed at: https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/niles-il/elaine-jackamore-11927310