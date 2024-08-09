Harold N. Mounts Jr.

Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Harold, 92, died Tuesday, July 16, 2024. He was born in Washington, Pa to the late Dorothy and Harold Mounts Sr. December 4, 1931.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Joanne, two daughters, one son, and three spouses, seven grandchildren (1 deceased), and 2 great-grandchildren.
Harold moved to Okeechobee in 2012. He was a member of the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed working in the Food Pantry. He liked fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends. He retired from Okeechobee Utility Authority in 1997.
Honoring his request there was no viewing and no services. He donated his body to science.