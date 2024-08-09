Submit a memorial

Harold N. Mounts Jr.

Posted 8/9/24

Harold, 92, died Tuesday, July 16, 2024. He was born in Washington, Pa to the late Dorothy and Harold Mounts Sr. December 4, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Joanne, two daughters, one …

Harold N. Mounts Jr.

Posted

Harold, 92, died Tuesday, July 16, 2024. He was born in Washington, Pa to the late Dorothy and Harold Mounts Sr. December 4, 1931.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Joanne, two daughters, one son, and three spouses, seven grandchildren (1 deceased), and 2 great-grandchildren.
Harold moved to Okeechobee in 2012. He was a member of the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed working in the Food Pantry. He liked fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends. He retired from Okeechobee Utility Authority in 1997.
Honoring his request there was no viewing and no services. He donated his body to science.

x