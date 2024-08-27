Arts of the Inland to celebrate grand re-opening with demonstrations

Posted Tuesday, August 27, 2024 11:33 am

LABELLE — Arts of the Inland is set to celebrate its grand re-opening at the LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center from Sept. 5 through Sept. 8,. The event will feature a series of artistic demonstrations and activities, providing visitors with a hands-on experience of various art forms.

The four-day event will include hourly demonstrations in stained glass, painted chairs, watercolor painting, quilting, photography, portrait drawing, charcoal drawing, mono-printing, and resin creations. Some demonstrations will be repeated throughout the weekend, ensuring that attendees have multiple opportunities to engage with the artists.

Gallery hours for the event are as follows:

• Thursday, Sept. 5: noon - 5:30 p.m.



• Friday, Sept. 6: noon - 5:30 p.m.• Saturday, Sept. 7: 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.• Sunday, Sept. 8: noon - 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the live demonstrations, the gallery will showcase the work of local folk artist Joe Johnson throughout September. Johnson, renowned for his detailed drawings, offers a glimpse into Florida’s cowboy culture through his art, which is inspired by his own experiences.

As part of the opening weekend festivities, Johnson will speak daily at 5 p.m., sharing the stories behind his drawings and his life as a cowboy. These talks will offer visitors a deeper understanding of his artwork and the historical significance of the cowboy tradition in Florida.

The grand re-opening of the LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center promises to be a cultural highlight for the community, bringing together artists, art enthusiasts, and visitors of all ages.

For a complete schedule of events and more information, please visit the Arts of the Inland website, artsinland.com .