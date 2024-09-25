BBB urges Floridians to prepare for Hurricane Helene: Beware of scams and storm chasers

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 10:10 am

As Tropical Storm Helene approaches Florida, forecasted to make landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane on Thursday, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising residents and business owners to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their property.

Stay Informed and Prepared

The BBB has launched a comprehensive Florida Hurricane Guide, your go-to resource for hurricane season preparedness. This guide offers essential tips on disaster readiness, recovery, and repair, along with crucial information on government resources, storm chaser scams, and charity relief efforts.

Create a Comprehensive Plan

Residents and business owners should develop a clear action plan detailing steps to take before, during and after the storm. Once the storm has passed, many will need to assess damage and begin the cleanup process. Unfortunately, the aftermath of hurricanes often attracts unscrupulous contractors and scammers. Last year alone, the BBB received hundreds of complaints about shoddy work performed by unlicensed contractors. To avoid falling victim to these scams, take the time to research contractors thoroughly.

Protect Against Flooding and Scams

Hurricane Helene may bring significant flooding, the most common weather-related natural disaster. After a storm, many homeowners face the challenges of flood damage. The BBB offers valuable resources for individuals and businesses dealing with flooding at BBB.org/Flood.

Beware of Storm Chasers

BBB warns residents to be vigilant against storm chasers and out-of-town contractors who may solicit work after a disaster. Remember: you are under no obligation to make hasty decisions based on pressure from unknown contractors.

Tips for Consumers:

• Document Everything: Thoroughly document any damage to your property and belongings with photos and videos.

• Contact Your Insurer: Reach out to your insurance adjuster as soon as possible.



• Research Contractors: Verify that any contractors you consider hiring are properly licensed and carry current workers’ compensation and liability insurance.• Look for the BBB Seal: Choose businesses that display the BBB Accredited Business Seal; these companies have been vetted for trustworthiness.

Additional Resources:

For more information on navigating the aftermath of Hurricane Helene visit BBB.org/Hurricane. Watch our PSA video on storm chasers for further insights.

Always prioritize businesses that adhere to BBB Accreditation Standards and the BBB Standards for Trust. Visit BBB.org to research companies and stay updated on potential scams through the BBB News Feed. If you encounter a scam, report your experience to help protect others via the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker.