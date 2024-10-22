Chamber of Commerce announces Business of the Year Award Finalists

Posted Tuesday, October 22, 2024 1:22 pm

We are thrilled to share the exciting news — our finalists for the Business of the Year Awards 2025 have been chosen! Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, when we’ll celebrate the best of the best in our community.

Our esteemed panel of 10 judges carefully review each entry, and after a thorough and thoughtful scoring process, we will have the names of the standout winners. While we can’t reveal the winners just yet, you’ll want to be there for the big reveal at our Awards Dinner!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening and join us as we honor the businesses making a huge impact in our community. Stay tuned for more details about the Carnival of Champions event, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!

The Business of the Year Award Finalists: In no particular order….

Chosen Inspections, T&M Handyman Solutions, Lake & Trail USA, Communities Connected for Kids, Jones Supply, A.I. Sales & Service, Lake O Nutrition, WOKC, Batteries Plus, Zachary Taylor Waterfront RV Resort, Okeechobee Marketing & More, Waves of Change, Rotary Club of Okeechobee, Okeechobee Main Street, Ever After Farms, Philip DeBerard, Okeechobee County Library, The Meat Shack, Happy Cleaners, Matts Custom Golf Carts of Okeechobee, SG Family Venue, Zen Medicine Okeechobee, Tow Boat US Lake Okeechobee, Eli’s Western Wear, Glades Gas dba Glades AC, Seminole Brighton Bay & Casino, Okeechobee Healthcare, MidState Sheds & Carports, Martha’s House, Florida Farm Bureau, and Hospice of Okeechobee.

Our Winner’s Circle Finalists: Treasure Island Coin Laundry, Healthy Start, Miller’s Central Air and Joy’s Place.

Our Leading Star Finalists: Magi Cable, Tina Ramos, Tammy Hedrick, Dowling Watford, Marion Heddesheimer, Edna Malagon, Matt Bucci, Alaina Barron, Melisa Jahner, Shelby Hancock, Acealyn Youngblood, and Elizabeth Torres.

Congratulations to our finalist and we can’t wait to announce the winners.

Mark your calendars now….You’ll not want to miss our big “Carnival of Champions” Award event, Saturday, Jan. 25. Tickets will be out soon.

Right now, we have our advertising out for sponsors with some great perks for our sponsors support….Look for our Sponsorship information flyer coming soon.