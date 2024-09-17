City draws attention to National Diaper Awareness Week

By Richard Marion
Hendry County News
Posted 9/17/24





Posted
By Richard Marion
Hendry County News




LABELLE -- LaBelle Mayor Julie C. Wilkins presents a proclamation to Healthy Start of Southwest Florida declaring the week of Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 as National Diaper Awareness Week. According to Healthy Start, one in two families cannot afford enough diapers to keep their infant or child clean, dry, and healthy. The organization operates the Southwest Florida Regional Diaper Bank, which provides more than a million diapers to families in need.

x