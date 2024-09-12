County commission honors the U.S. Constitution

Posted Thursday, September 12, 2024 4:59 pm

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Commissioners honored the U.S. Constitution at their Sept. 12 meeting. They presented a proclamation to Letta A. Jordan and Lonnie Kirsch, on behalf of Okeechobee Chapter of The National Society Daughters of The American Revolution (DAR), designating Sept. 17 through 23, 2024 as U.S. Constitution Week in Okeechobee County, Florida.

“If you have not read the Constitution lately or if you have never read it before, please do that,” said Kirsch. She said the Okeechobee County Library has copies of the Constitution and a display of flags of the United States. The library also has a Constitution-themed coloring book for the kids, she added.

The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights. The annual celebration of the Constitution was started by the DAR. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The DAR also erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929.

The proclamation states: “The observance of US Constitution Week provides an opportunity for all Americans to reflect upon the significance of our Constitution and its role in shaping our nation's history, guiding its future, and honoring the contributions of the framers of the Constitution as we reaffirm our commitment to upholding its principles and values.”

“This is why we have our freedom,” said Commission Chair David Hazellief.