Okeechobee County promotes Hunger Action Month

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/12/24

September is Hunger Action Month in Okeechobee County.

I am anchor

OKEECHOBEE -- September is Hunger Awareness Month in Okeechobee County. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
OKEECHOBEE -- September is Hunger Awareness Month in Okeechobee County. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
At the Sept. 12 meeting of the Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners, Gary Porter, Director of Community Relations for the Treasure Coast Food Bank, accepted the Hunger Action Month proclamation.

He said 250,000 individuals served each week from Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Those folks don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” Porter said.

This month, people all over America stand together with Feeding America and the nationwide network of food banks to fight hunger, Porter explained. When people face hunger, they often struggle to meet other basic needs as well, such as housing, employment and healthcare.

 Currently, 100% of Okeechobee students qualify for free breakfast and lunch program. The Okeechobee County Schools also have a Backpack program which provides food to children in poverty for the weekend.

Commission Chair David Hazellief thanked the food bank for providing the service in Okeechobee County.

