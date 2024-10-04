Clewiston Museum is offering free bilingual tours on Oct. 5

Join the Clewiston Museum, located at 109 Central Ave., for a special bilingual tour of their newly renovated space on Saturday, Oct. 5...
Join the Clewiston Museum, located at 109 Central Ave., for a special bilingual tour of their newly renovated space on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon! Explore a variety of fascinating exhibits, including the remarkable fossil collection that showcases the ancient creatures of the Glades from thousands and millions of years ago.
This is a unique opportunity to learn about archaeology and history in a bilingual setting. The tour is free of charge as part of the Florida Public Archaeology Network’s “Honrando Nuestra Historia” event series.
For more information, please contact the Clewiston Museum director@clewistonmuseum.org.
Don’t miss this chance to connect with the rich history of our region!