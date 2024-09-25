DOH-Hendry offices close in response to severe weather impacts

HENDRY COUNTY — All Florida Department of Health in Hendry County (DOH-Hendry) offices will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in response to severe weather impacts. The health …

HENDRY COUNTY — All Florida Department of Health in Hendry County (DOH-Hendry) offices will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in response to severe weather impacts. The health department offices in LaBelle and Clewiston will remain closed until further notice.

Additional Resources

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida. SAIL hotline: 800-342-3557.

For further assistance and information regarding severe weather impacts, including shelter information and disaster preparedness tips, visit the Division of Emergency Management website or Hendry County’s local emergency management website.

For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.

