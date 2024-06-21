Dolly Hand presents Exploring the ‘Wild Western Communities’

Dolly Hand presents Exploring the ‘Wild Western Communities’

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center will present “On the Town in the Palm Beaches: Exploring the Wild Western Communities” on Tuesday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is located at 1977 SW College Drive in Belle Glade.

“Exploring the Wild Western Communities” from an exhilarating airboat ride to enjoying southern cooking and fishing in Lake O as Frank Licari explores what makes the western communities so special.

For details and to RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/918803635407?aff=oddtdtcreator

