FEMA approves $2 million for Hurricane Ian debris removal in Okeechobee County

Posted Wednesday, July 31, 2024 3:50 pm

LAKE MARY — FEMA is announcing $2,062,817 in grant funding to reimburse Okeechobee County for Hurricane Ian debris removal.

The storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety. Approximately 180,868 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 4,796 cubic yards of hurricane-generated debris were removed from roads and public property.

Okeechobee County Administrator Deborah Manzo said "It's good news the balance of the total Cat A Debris Removal Cost of $4,217,873.08 for Hurricane Ian is being reimbursed."

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, local, territorial and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.