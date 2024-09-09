Fielden Institute kicks off book and film series with Agatha Christie Classic

News from IRSC
Posted 9/9/24

The Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning at IRSC is thrilled to announce the return of one of...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Fielden Institute kicks off book and film series with Agatha Christie Classic

Posted
News from IRSC

FORT PIERCE — The Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning at Indian River State College is thrilled to announce the return of one of its most popular series, Great Adaptations: Books into Films. Its first event of the season, set for September 19, 2024, will feature Agatha Christie’s timeless mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Event Details
Date: September 19, 2024
Time: 1 – 4 PM
Book: “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie

Format: In-person book discussion and film viewing
Location: Indian River State College Mueller Campus
6155 College Lane, Vero Beach Florida 32966
Richardson Center (Building C), Room 103
About the Event

Participants are encouraged to read the classic novel “Murder on the Orient Express” prior to the event. The session will include an insightful discussion of the book, followed by a viewing of its film adaptation. This engaging format allows attendees to explore the nuances of storytelling across different mediums and share their perspectives with peers.

Join Us
The Fielden Institute invites all members ages 50 and older to participate in this enriching event. It’s an excellent opportunity to engage with literature, film, and fellow lifelong learners in a welcoming and stimulating environment.

Registration
For more information about this event or to register, please contact Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning Program Director Theresa Lacey at tlacey1@irsc.edu.

IRSC, Fielden Institute, films, books, series, adaptations, movies

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Labor Day weekend brings festival

Florida on a Tankful: Off to see the wizard!

Car show & concert planned in October

SFSC performing arts season begins on Nov. 1

x