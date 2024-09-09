Fielden Institute kicks off book and film series with Agatha Christie Classic

The Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning at IRSC is thrilled to announce the return of one of...
FORT PIERCE — The Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning at Indian River State College is thrilled to announce the return of one of its most popular series, Great Adaptations: Books into Films. Its first event of the season, set for September 19, 2024, will feature Agatha Christie’s timeless mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express.”
Event Details
Date: September 19, 2024
Time: 1 – 4 PM
Book: “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie
Participants are encouraged to read the classic novel “Murder on the Orient Express” prior to the event. The session will include an insightful discussion of the book, followed by a viewing of its film adaptation. This engaging format allows attendees to explore the nuances of storytelling across different mediums and share their perspectives with peers.
Join Us
The Fielden Institute invites all members ages 50 and older to participate in this enriching event. It’s an excellent opportunity to engage with literature, film, and fellow lifelong learners in a welcoming and stimulating environment.
Registration
For more information about this event or to register, please contact Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning Program Director Theresa Lacey at tlacey1@irsc.edu.