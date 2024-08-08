Franklin Powell

Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Mr. Powell was born in Pahokee, Florida and passed away at his home in Okeechobee where he resided with his wife, April Powell.
Preceded in death by: Parents, Elmo and Adele Powell, Daughter: Coleen Noel, Two brothers: Virgil and Preston Powell, One sister: Sherree Ware.
His surviving family members include: Wife: April Powell of Okeechobee; Daughter: Kenna Lanier Anderson of Fort Pierce, Two brothers: Ellis Powell of Forsythe, Georgia and Glen Powell of Fort Pierce, One sister: Faye Raulerson of Sebring, Florida, One aunt: Greta Alden of Okeechobee, Several nephews, nieces and cousins residing in Georgia and Florida.
Mr. Powell was a 1962 Dan McCarty High School graduate of Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Powell worked for and retired from the State of Florida, Tom’s Chips and the Okeechobee News during his life. Mr. Powell was an avid fishing and hunting enthusiast and spent many happy hours on Lake Okeechobee fishing with his nephews and hunting in J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area with his brothers and family members. Joined the Unites States Air Force in 1960-1964 and served in Alaska for a period of time while in the Air Force.
Memorial Service: A memorial service for Mr. Powell will be August 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at the Buckhead Ridge VFW.