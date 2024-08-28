Glades Day Gators defeat Boca Raton 

The Glades Day Gators dominated the Boca Raton Christian Blazers in the season opener on Aug. 23, winning 35-7.
Sophomore Ramsey Rimes led the Gators in the victory, with four touchdowns, 53 yards rushing, and 30 yards receiving. The Glades Day defense limited the Blazers to only 60 yards rushing.
The win moves the Gators to 1-0 to start their season. Last season Glades Day started the season slow, dropping their first three games before turning things around and winning four straight.
Glades Day ended last season with an appearance in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Association 5A playoffs.
The Gators are on the road a lot this season, hosting only three home games. One of the home games that stands out is the game against the LaBelle Cowboys. The two teams faced off last season when Glades Day was in their early season slump, with the Cowboys taking a 23-14 win.
The Cowboys running game proved to be the difference maker in that game, with LaBelle having two running backs with over 100 yards rushing. The Gators will have to work on containing the ground game to get the win this year.
The Cowboys come to Belle Glade on Sept. 19, with kickoff at 7 p.m.