Tigers beat Gators in Kickoff Classic

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/16/24

The Clewiston Tigers beat the Glades Day Gators 26-13 during their Kickoff Classic at Schlechter Stadium in Belle Glade on Aug. 16.  

Tigers beat Gators in Kickoff Classic

Posted
By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE- The Clewiston Tigers beat the Glades Day Gators 26-13 during their Kickoff Classic at Schlechter Stadium in Belle Glade on Aug. 16. 

The preseason game was a chance for both teams to shake off the rust of the offseason and get ready for their week one opponent. The Gators’ passing game looked impressive with Logan Wilkins under center. However the Tigers did most of their damage in the running game with Demarion Harshaw and Andin Carr. 

Pope is dragged down by Julian Ramos after scrambling out of the pocket. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]
For those week one games the Tigers are scheduled to travel to Key West on Aug. 23 to face the Key West Conchs at 7 p.m., while the Gators are set to host Boca Raton Christian on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

Glades Day coach Zach Threlkeld speaks to Logan Wilkins during a timeout. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]
Glades Day's Caden McIntosh celebrates after a big tackle. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]
