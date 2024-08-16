Tigers beat Gators in Kickoff Classic

The Clewiston Tigers beat the Glades Day Gators 26-13 during their Kickoff Classic at Schlechter Stadium in Belle Glade on Aug. 16.
BELLE GLADE- The Clewiston Tigers beat the Glades Day Gators 26-13 during their Kickoff Classic at Schlechter Stadium in Belle Glade on Aug. 16.
The preseason game was a chance for both teams to shake off the rust of the offseason and get ready for their week one opponent. The Gators’ passing game looked impressive with Logan Wilkins under center. However the Tigers did most of their damage in the running game with Demarion Harshaw and Andin Carr.
For those week one games the Tigers are scheduled to travel to Key West on Aug. 23 to face the Key West Conchs at 7 p.m., while the Gators are set to host Boca Raton Christian on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.