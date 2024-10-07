Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Glen Russell “Gator” Judd, age 59, of Balsam Grove NC, went home to be with the Lord Sunday September 29, 2024.
He was born June 9, 1965 in Clewiston, FL to the late Dillard Warren “D.W.” and Glenda Sue (Etherton) Judd. Glen enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson Walt and dog Moose. He worked as a maintenance technician and supervisor at M-B Industries and Automated Tool and Machine for over 25 years where he made many friends he considered family, most of whom, called him Gator.
Glen leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years April Simmons Judd, daughter Vada Judd Wolf and husband Kenneth Wolf, and grandson Dillard Walter Wolf all of Balsam Grove. He also leaves behind a sister Ellen Bain and Husband Marvin of Lake Clay, Florida and many beloved extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations be made in Glen’s name to the Balsam Grove Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 125, Balsam Grove, NC 28708.