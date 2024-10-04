Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
We are saddened to announce our dear uncle, Kirby Sullivan of Moore Haven, Florida passed away on Friday, September 27, 2024 in Lake Placid, Florida.
Kirby was born in Brunswick County, North Carolina on October 2, 1927 to the late Richard Cleveland and Clara Sullivan.
Kirby was a retired Glades County Senior Judge. He was a loving uncle who will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. Kirby will be laid to rest in North Carolina where his family lives.
There will be a local memorial service later. Akin-Davis Funeral Home – LaBelle is entrusted with the arrangements of Mr. Sullivan.