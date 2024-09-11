Glades County Public Library plans activities

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/11/24

The Glades County Public Library, 201 Riverside Drive, will host the following events:

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Public Library, 201 Riverside Drive, will host the following events:

• Tiny Tots Storytime is  every Tuesday at 10-11 a.m. This includes a warm-up activity, group story, craft (usually related to the story) and ends with a snack.

• On Tuesday, Sept. 17, is Pajama Karaoke Storytime. Please wear your favorite pjs to be entered in a drawing.

• The pre-teen girls' book and craft club, and Book Besties Forever meets every Wednesday at 4 p.m. We are currently recruiting new Book Besties, so please bring a friend.

• Movie Day: (as of now) is Thursdays at 4 p.m. Contact the library to find out what movie is playing for the week. (If you’re not following the library on Facebook, please do so!)

• The 18th Annual Art in the Park festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Vendors needed, please contact Iris at 863-946-0744.

• Mix Media Boards for the annual Students Around the Lake Art Contest will be available for pickup Tuesday, Oct. 1.

• The Friends of the Library quarterly meeting dates are Oct. 1, Dec. 2, Feb. 4 and April. If you are interested in becoming a Friend of the Library, you may also contact Iris at 863-946-0744.

