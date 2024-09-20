Harris campaign rally in Belle Glade Saturday

Posted Friday, September 20, 2024 12:09 pm

BELLE GLADE -- On Saturday, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, and Florida State Senator Lori Berman will join other Florida leaders to fire up voters in Belle Glade, Florida.

The Belle Glade Democrats Event speakers will include Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, Florida State Senator Lori Berman, Belle Glade Commissioner Pastor Robert Reese, Belle Glade Commissioner Joaquin Almazon, Jacksonville City Councilman Rahman Johnson, State House Candidate Rachelle Litt, School Board Member Marcia Andrews and Community Leader Tammy Jackson Moore.

Those interested in attending the rally can sign up online for the address and more information.