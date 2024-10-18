Highlands Hammock announces Music in the Park Concert Series

Posted Friday, October 18, 2024 4:40 pm

SEBRING — Highland Hammock has a full slate of Music in the Park concerts lined up for the 2024-2025 season. Booked from October through April, the series will feature a mix of new and returning musicians.

Rick Arnold, a local favorite who is well known for working in Nashville and collaborating with Hank Williams, Jr., will bring his mix of country and rock to the park on Nov. 9. Florida Boards will end the year with “happy beach music,” steel drums and southern rock on Dec. 14.

Paisley Craze, known for their anthology of 60s music covering the British Invasion to the Beach Boys to Woodstock, will kick off the New Year on Jan. 18, 2025.

Scheduled for Feb. 22, 2025, the Backtrack Blues Band, returns with Chicago urban and Texas style blues. Harry Havery and the California Toe Jam will be playing the best classic rock of the 1960s and 70s on March 22. J.P. Soars and the Red Hots will close out the season with rocking rhythm and blues on April 19.

Admission for all concerts is now $15 per adult. Accompanied children 12 years and younger are free of charge. Admission applies to both campers and day visitors. Pets are not permitted, so please, no dogs. Music in the Park concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Refreshments and food are provided by the Hammock Inn concession and food vendors. Call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 for more information. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.