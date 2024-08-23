Importance of prioritizing sleep for school-aged children and teenagers

Posted Friday, August 23, 2024 3:32 pm

School is back in session. The long days of summer and not following a schedule have come to an end. It is important to help your child/teenager get back on a regular schedule and into a normal sleep routine.

Busy lifestyles filled with school, afterschool and evening activities has become the norm in the American culture. But these demanding hours and multi-tasking are negatively affecting many of our daily lives. If it affects us as adults, what must it be doing to our children and teens? Overlooking the importance of sleep is damaging to our mental, physical, and cognitive health.

Sleep is a crucial biological function. It plays a significant role in restoring and recovering the body systems, improving learning and memory, and healthy brain development.

Sleep deprivation can lead to physical and behavioral symptoms that can be misdiagnosed as more severe mental and behavioral disorders. Children who do not get enough sleep may not physically appear to be sleepy. However, they may struggle with attentiveness, hyperactivity, aggression or disruptive behavior. Sleep deprivation also reduces the immune system’s ability to defend against colds and the flu.

Tips for good sleep habits for children and families include:

• Make sleep a respected priority.

• Establish a consistent, relaxing bedtime routine.

• Consistency is key for regular daytime and bedtime routines for sleep.

• Attempt to maintain a regular sleep and wake schedule, including on weekends.



• Provide children with positive attention before bedtime.• This may reduce conflict or resistance to bedtime routines.• Keep bedrooms dark, cool, and quiet.• Do not have a TV, computer, or cellphone in the room.• Use the bed only for sleep.• Avoid reading or doing homework in bed. Remove activities from the sleep environment that may be stimulating, such as devices with screens and video games.• Avoid caffeine in the late afternoon and evening, or for a minimum of three hours before bed.• Encourage children to sleep in their beds.• It helps them learn to fall asleep independently. Parents also need uninterrupted sleep.

The National Sleep Institute recommends these hours of sleep:

• 12–17 for newborns and infants

• 11–14 for ages 1–2

• 10–13 for ages 3–5

• 9–11 for ages 6–13

• 8–10 for ages 14–17

• 7–9 for adults

As the school year begins, help your children get a strong start by guiding them through healthy sleep habits. Restful sleep will prepare them for school days with fun-filled learning experiences.

If you have concerns about your child’s sleep patterns, etc. be sure to reach out to your child’s physician or a mental health professional to help them learn good sleep habits for a successful future.