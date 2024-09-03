IRSC Hallstrom Planetarium announces 2024–2025 Starlight Series

Posted Tuesday, September 3, 2024 1:10 pm

FORT PIERCE — The Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College has unveiled its 2024-2025 Starlight Series, offering a diverse lineup of astronomical shows, laser light performances, and educational programs. The season kicks off with a free open house on Sept. 14, 2024, introducing visitors to upcoming shows and sky events. Highlights of the new season include the following:

PLANETARIUM OPEN HOUSE and STEAM TALK: SEE THE STARS!

Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 (6 – 9 p.m.)

The Hallstrom Planetarium will kick off its season with a free open house and STEAM talk, “See the Stars!” Visitors can preview upcoming shows and learn about celestial events for the 2024-2025 season. Admission is free.

PHANTOM OF THE UNIVERSE

Sept. 27-28, Oct. 11-12, Nov. 15-16, 2024 (Fridays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.)

Starting Sept. 27, the planetarium will present “Phantom of the Universe,” a captivating exploration of dark matter narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Tilda Swinton. This show, running select weekends through Nov. 16, offers audiences a glimpse into the mysterious “ghosts” of outer space. Tickets are $7.

LASER LIGHT SHOWS

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 17 – Nov. 2, 2024 *See times below

Experience a variety of classical, popular, and rock ‘n’ roll music, all choreographed with full-dome lasers and special effects!

• Thursdays and Fridays (Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, Nov. 1)

- 7 p.m.: Laser Liftoff - Family variety laser show

- 8:30 p.m.: Led Zeppelin – Awesome mix

- 10 p.m.: The Grateful Dead – Even more awesome mix

- 11:30 p.m.: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

• Saturdays (Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2)

- 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.: Laser Liftoff - Family variety laser show

- 8:30 p.m.: Led Zeppelin – Awesome mix

- 10 p.m.: The Grateful Dead – Even more awesome mix

- 11:30 p.m.: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for veterans, seniors and Indian River State College students and staff. $15 for bean bag couch seating.

STAR OF WONDER

Dec. 6 – 7 and 13 - 14, 2024 (Fridays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.)

Continue the holiday tradition with “Star of Wonder” at the Hallstrom Planetarium. This beloved show, a staple since 1993, invites audiences to join an astronomer’s quest to unravel the mystery of the Nativity Star. Tickets are $7.

‘TIS THE SEASON: FINE ARTS PEFORMANCE & A PLANETARIUM SHOW



Dec 7, 2024 (1 – 5 p.m.)Experience the magic of the season with performances, refreshments, and a unique planetarium show! Our 2nd Annual Indian River State College Performing Arts Tis the Season holiday event kicks off at 1 p.m. with a sparkling reception sponsored by the Indian River State College Alumni Association. The event then twirls into Dancing in December at 2 p.m. featuring student-choreographed dances and a special appearance by Ballet Vero Beach performing select pieces from their signature Nutcracker on the River. Join us at 4 p.m. at the Hallstrom Planetarium for Ornaments in the Sky to spin your way into the winter holiday season. Tickets are $50.

DAUGHTER OF THE STARS

Jan. 17 - 18, Feb. 14 - 15, Mar. 7 - 8, 2025 (Fridays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.)

The planetarium will present “Daughter of the Stars” on select weekends from Jan. 17 to March 8, 2025. This captivating show weaves together celestial stories and constellation legends from indigenous tribes and nations across North America. Narrated by Ca the Crafter of the Onondowaga (Seneca) Nation, the program offers a unique perspective on the night sky through the lens of Native American culture. Tickets are $7.

ASTRONOMY DAY AND STEAM TALK

Saturday, February 1, 2025 (3 – 9 p.m.)

The Hallstrom Planetarium will host a free Astronomy Day event on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 3 - 9 p.m. The day-long celebration will feature a NASA STEAM talk on space exploration at 5 p.m., followed by stargazing opportunities through telescopes provided by the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society. This event offers visitors a unique chance to engage with space science experts and experience the wonders of the night sky firsthand. Admission is free.

STEAM TALK: MOONSCAPES

Saturday, March 1, 2025 (6 p.m.)

When we look at the moon, scarred by countless impact craters, we can discover what the early solar system was like. Mr. Aric Attas has organized these impact events by size and by chronology, and set it all to music. Come have a look and a listen! Admission is free.

SKY EVENT: TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE

Thursday, March 13-14, 2025 (11:55 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Join us for a free, safe guided viewing of a lunar eclipse, courtesy of the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society and Indian River State College’s student club, the Hallstrom Astronomy Society. The first “bite” of the earth’s inner shadow doesn’t happen until 1:09 a.m. on Friday, March 14, and totality is at 2:26 a.m. Totality ends at 3:31 a.m.! Admission is free.

COSMIC ZOOM

Apr 4 - 5, May 9 - 10, June 6 -7, 2025 (Fridays at 7 and 8:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 3 p.m.)

Written and narrated by Hallstrom Planetarium Director Jon U. Bell, and produced by Indian River State College students Ariel Galan, Kyle Delaune and WQCS Engineer Joe Lenartiene, this space trip is very far out! Tickets are $7.

ASTRONOMY “WEDNESDAY WORKSHOPS”

First Wednesday of each month, except January (7:30 p.m.)

These two-hour instructional workshops are available to students and the public and feature an assortment of astronomy topics that are of interest to both casual and serious sky watchers! Admission features the workshop, handouts, and learning materials.

- Oct. 2: Learning the Constellations – Using the planetarium we will name the stars in the sky!

- Nov. 6: All About Telescopes – Bring in your telescope or use ours and learn how they work.

- Dec. 4: Discover the Planets – We learn about the planets and their environments.

- Jan. 8, 2025: It’s About Time – How do we measure time? How did the calendar come to be?

- Feb. 5: Exploring the Moon – We will study the moon’s features and learn its history.



- Mar. 5: Eclipses, Transits and Occultations – With a lunar eclipse this month, we’ll prepare you!- Apr. 2: Is There Anybody Out There? – The search for extraterrestrial life and possible contact.- May 7: Deep Space - Black Holes, supernovas, nebulas and galaxies, we will investigate!- June 4: Constellation Stories – The myths, legends and folklore about starry patterns in the sky.

Tickets are $25. Space is limited. Registration is required.

KID SPACE

Programs for children ages 4-12 are offered. Shows feature stars and constellations that can be found in the current evening sky.

• SPACE SHAPES AND OTHER COOL ASTRONOMY STUFF

Sep. 28, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, 2024 (11 a.m.)

Is the moon round like a pancake, or like a ball? How far out does space go? Come find out!

• ORNAMENTS IN THE SKY

Dec. 7, 14, 2024 (11 a.m.)

Bright celestial objects shine in the sky as winter approaches.

• TRIP THROUGH SPACE

Jan. 18, Feb. 15, Mar. 8, 2025 (11 a.m.)

A kid’s tour of the universe, from the planets to stars, galaxies and black holes!

• BEAR TALES AND OTHER GRIZZLY STORIES

Apr. 5, May 10, June 7, 2025 (11 a.m.)

It’s a camping trip under the stars in the planetarium theater, as Mom, Dad and Grandpa tell the kids stories about the springtime constellations, including the big and little bears in the sky!

Tickets are $7 per person.

PLAN YOUR VISIT:

Tickets for the Starlight Series are available for purchase at the Indian River State College Box Office, located in the McAlpin Fine Arts Center at 3209 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 772-462-4750 or toll-free at 1-800-220-9915, as well as online at irsc.edu/community/planetarium. Credit and debit cards are accepted for all purchases.

The Hallstrom Planetarium is located at 3209 Virginia Avenue Fort Pierce, FL 34981. The planetarium is specifically located in the Brinkley Science Center (Building N) on the Fort Pierce campus.

The Hallstrom Planetarium boasts a fully immersive digital projection system and a state-of-the-art Spitz 512 planetarium projector. Its 40-foot domed ceiling brings to life realistic recreations of the night sky, allowing visitors to view celestial bodies as they appear today, in the distant past, or far into the future. The planetarium offers a unique perspective on the universe, suitable for adults and children over 10. The theater is climate-controlled, and guests are advised to bring a light jacket for comfort.