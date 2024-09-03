It’s peak season for water safety awareness

Posted Tuesday, September 3, 2024 1:12 pm

FLORIDA — While the official end of Summer is September 22, in Florida we know that summerlike weather – and all that comes with it – will be with us well into October. Whether at the beach or poolside, there are still plenty of swimming days left on the calendar. And while hurricane season is now three months old, we are entering its peak and keeping our eyes on those spaghetti models.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) offers these tips for dousing water-related dangers and maximizing both fun and safety in the months ahead.

Swim your way to safety. Drowning is a leading cause of death for children nationally, and in Florida drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages one through four. A young child or weak swimmer of any age can drown in the short time it takes to send a text message, check on another child or tend to your burgers on the grill.

The State of Florida has developed a program called WaterSmartFL which includes information about vouchers for free swimming lessons for children ages four and under and serves as a great resource for water safety tips. Here are a few excerpts from WaterSmartFL’s “Layers of Protection” guide to keep water activities fun and safe:

• Supervise. Make sure a responsible person, ideally an adult, is always actively watching when a child or vulnerable person is in or around the water.

• Teach. When you teach children and the whole family about water safety, everyone can be held accountable.

• Barriers. A child should never be able to enter a pool unaccompanied. Gates, fences, walls, doors and windows physically block entry and alarms can help.

• Learn CPR and First Aid. Classes are available through the American Red Cross, American Heart Association and other organizations.

• Learn to swim. Everyone should know how to float, tread and move through the water. Formal swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88%.

• Wear a lifejacket. While especially important when enjoying open bodies of water, lifejackets can be lifesavers for young ones in the pool, as well.

Turn around, don’t drown. This phrase, coined some 20 years ago by a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, is simple but true. When it comes to tropical storm systems, drowning is the number one cause of death. For solid evidence, Floridians need to look no further than Hurricane Ian, which slammed ashore in the Fort Myers area on September 28, 2022, with 150 mph winds. A study conducted by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found that 60% of the more than 100 storm-related deaths in Florida were the result of drowning. Consider these facts:

• Storm surge can arrive quickly leaving little time to evacuate.

• Roadways lose their visible boundaries when flooded; you don’t know where the pavement ends and the deeper body of water begins. And often, what was a roadway or bridge is washed away underneath.

• Downed power lines touching the floodwaters make a deadly combination and should be avoided.

Slippery when it’s wet. Sometimes even the smallest amount of water or other liquid is cause for concern. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), slips, trips and falls are the second most common cause of workplace injuries, including 15% of all workplace deaths. Here are some tips to increase your chances of staying slip-free.

• Clean up water spills immediately and block off those areas until dry.

• Fix leaks around bathtubs, sinks and refrigerator water and ice dispensers that may tend to puddle.

• Just like bald car tires that hydroplane on wet roads, shoes that are smooth on the bottoms have little friction and are more likely to send you flying when you walk on a wet floor.

• If you have a broken water line causing significant flooding, find the main water shut-off valve, usually located an outside wall of the house or in the garage, and turn it off.

