Kidpreneur Marketplace is a resounding success

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/24/24

The Douglas Brown Kidpreneur Market Day was a huge success on Wednesday, July 24.

OKEECHOBEE — The Douglas Brown Kidpreneur Market Day was a huge success on Wednesday, July 24. Our Village, Florida Dept. of Children and Families, Children's Services Council and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Services sponsored the event which was part of a day camp held at the Douglas Brown Community Center.

All money raised by the children is theirs to use for back-to-school necessities. Funds raised through the sale of taco lunches will be used to purchase a new pair of shoes for each child who attended camp. Leah Suarez from Our Village said most of the children came close to selling out and all of them made money. "The kids had an amazing time," she said. One of the children, dressed as Harry potter sold cake pops he dubbed Harry's Poppers.  He and his mother and his aunt were up until 2a.m. making his product and he made quite a haul!

The children were each able to make a craft or treat or even purchase treats for resale. One comment by a camper was, “We’re gonna be rich!” The campers sold bracelets, cupcakes, candy sticks, cake pops, fidget gadgets and more.

If you missed it this year, you won’t want to miss the next one, and if you would like to help by purchasing a pair of shoes, please visit Our Village on Northeast Second Street behind Dunkin Donuts.

Kidpreneur, Our Village

