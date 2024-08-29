Lady Terriers take down Glades Day 

Posted Thursday, August 29, 2024 1:25 pm

Freshman Trinity Guerry had one dig and five assists against Glades Day [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]

MOORE HAVEN- The Moore Haven Lady Terrier varsity volleyball team secured their second win of the season on Aug. 27, defeating the Glades Day Lady Gators 3-0.

The Lady Terriers won the first set 25-8, second set 25-13, and third set 25-15.

Senior Preslynn Baker and Akeelah Ling led the team with 9 kills each, followed by senior Tiyanni Anderson with 8 and freshman Brooklyn Sergent with 3. Baker also had five aces against Glades Day, tied with eighth grader Kulipa Julian.

Defensively, junior Miley Jimmie led the team with three blocks. While Julian had a team leading nine digs, followed by Anderson and junior Truely Osceola with five.

It’s the second shutout the Lady Terriers have had in only three games this season. In their second game of the year, they defeated Evangelical Christian 3-0, winning the first set 25-18, second set 26-24, and third set 25-18. The back-to-back wins have Moore Haven off to a 2-1 start.

Moore Haven will have back-to-back home games in the first week of September. The Lady Terriers host the Village School of Naples Lady Knights on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. and the Everglades City Lady Gators on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

The Lady Terriers are on a mission to make it back to the district playoffs again this year. Last year after securing a 10-2 record in the regular season, they were knocked out in the district quarterfinals by Southwest Florida Christan.

They’ll be playing that same Southwest Florida Christian team again this year, traveling to Fort Myers for the rematch on Sept. 26.