Lawsuit against sheriff dismissed with prejudice

OKEECHOBEE — On July 18, 2024, Dr. Saeed Kahn voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit filed against Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen and others that had stemmed from a criminal investigation into activities of the doctor. Sheriff Stephen maintained from the onset there was no wrongdoing or impropriety in the course of his investigation, and the voluntary dismissal of the suit, with no payment to the plaintiff whatsoever nor any findings against the Sheriff by any court, substantiate the sheriff’s position.
The Sheriff notes that the suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled and brought again.