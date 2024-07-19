Lawsuit against sheriff dismissed with prejudice

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/19/24

On July 18, 2024, Dr. Saeed Kahn voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit filed against Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen...

Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — On July 18, 2024, Dr. Saeed Kahn voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit filed against Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen and others that had stemmed from a criminal investigation into activities of the doctor. Sheriff Stephen maintained from the onset there was no wrongdoing or impropriety in the course of his investigation, and the voluntary dismissal of the suit, with no payment to the plaintiff whatsoever nor any findings against the Sheriff by any court, substantiate the sheriff’s position.

“I’m pleased to put this baseless lawsuit behind me so that I can remain focused on the important issues facing our community – keeping our families and businesses safe, getting dangerous drugs and the filth that push them off our streets, and ensuring that the booming growth of our community doesn’t affect the beautiful Okeechobee we call home.”

The Sheriff notes that the suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled and brought again.

OCSO

